Delta crew member arrested minutes before flight to New York

article

A Delta Air Lines crew member's arrest caused a flight full of travelers getting ready to head to the United States to be canceled just minutes before its takeoff time

A spokesperson for Delta Air Lines has confirmed with FOX 5 that one of its employees was taken into custody at Edinburgh Airport in Scotland on the morning of June 16.

The flight was supposed to travel to John F. Kennedy Internation Airport in New York, but it was canceled because of the incident.

One Mile at a Time reports that the arrest happened at around 10 a.m. - just 35 minutes before the flight was scheduled to depart and the arrest was reportedly in connection with the Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003, which specifically deals with alcohol and drug use for pilots.

In a statement, the Delta spokesperson says that the airline is "assisting authorities with their ongoing inquiries."

After the cancelation, Delta rebooked the passengers on later flights.

"We apologize to customers impacted by this cancelation," Delta said.

FOX 5 has reached out to authorities to learn more about the exact charges.