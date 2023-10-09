Delta settles class action lawsuit over COVID flight cancelations

Delta Air Lines has settled a class action lawsuit over flight cancelations during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Atlanta-based airline will pay about $27.3 million to about 14,000 people whose flights were canceled early in the pandemic.

The suit filing says Delta refused to give out cash refunds between March 1 and April 20, 2021 - instead giving out future flight credits.

Delta says it issued $6 billion in refunds because of disruptions going back to the beginning of 2020.

The settlement does not acknowledge any wrongdoing by Delta in the payments.

Settlement class members should have already been given notice over the summer of 2023 and were required to submit claim forms by the deadline of Sept. 15.

Delta now has less than two weeks to fully pay the money to the settlement administrator, who has 60 days to pay all eligible class members.