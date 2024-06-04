Delta Air Lines to resume nonstop flights to Tel Aviv on Friday

article

Delta Air Lines says it plans to resume daily nonstop flights to Tel Aviv starting at the end of this week.

The Atlanta-based airline says the flights will take off from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport beginning on Friday.

Delta suspended its service to Israel in October 2023 due to the violence in Israel and Gaza.

At the time, Delta, American Airlines, and United Airlines stopped service as the U.S. State Department issued travel advisories for the region citing the potential for terrorism and civil unrest.

The airline says it is closely monitoring the ongoing conflict and made a codeshare agreement with EL AL Israel Airlines in December 2023. The agreement allows Delta customers to use El AL's direct services from New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale.

Direct flights from Atlanta to Israel are still suspended.

