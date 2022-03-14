Expand / Collapse search
Delta Air Lines pledges $1M donation toward Ukraine relief efforts

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Russia-Ukraine
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321 in the sky article

An Airbus A321 from the Delta fleet. (Delta Air Lines file photo)

ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines is sending support overseas for humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

The Atlanta-based airline has donated $1 million to the American Red Cross and Global Red Cross Movement to deliver needed supplies, first aid training, and refugee evacuations.

Delta has also given $100,000 to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to assist providing aid to those affected by the invasion by Russia.

In total, Delta says it contribution will lead to the distribution of more 90,000 food and hygene parcels, 32 tons of food, blankets, medicine, and other items, and critical care items to thousands of Ukrainians in bomb shelters.

"The most important way to help is financial giving, as the American Red Cross and the Global Red Cross Movement have the resources and infrastructure to obtain and deliver goods, supplies and trained volunteers to the places and people that need it most," Delta’s Managing Director of Community Engagement Tad Hutcheson said in a statement.

In February, the airline joined the growing list of Western businesses that suspended ties with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Delta had an agreement with Russian-carrier Aeroflot which allowing customers to book trips with both airlines on the same ticket and to allow customers to fly on each other’s flights.

On Feb. 25, however, the airline removed the code from Delta-operated flights from Los Angeles and New York effective immediately.

Delta does not operate services to Ukraine or Russia.

