Delta seeks compensation for CrowdStrike, Microsoft outage: reports

Delta Air Lines reportedly plans to seek compensation from Microsoft and CrowdStrike following a global cyber outage earlier this month that severely disrupted flights worldwide.

The Atlanta-based airline hired prominent attorney David Boies, chairman of Boies Schiller Flexner, to pursue possible damages from CrowdStrike and Microsoft, a source confirmed to FOX Business.

A representative for Delta declined to comment.

An update pushed by CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity company, caused global issues with Microsoft products and impacted several industries, with Delta appearing to be hit the hardest.

The outage caused six consecutive days of cancelations and delays. According to statistics from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Delta had scrapped more flights during that week than it had in 2018 and 2019 combined. More than 6,500 flights.

The outage has also sparked more than 3,000 complaints against the airlines, according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Buttigieg says airlines need to provide a basic level of customer service and must meet their legal obligations. He says the probe launched this week will investigate all the issues travelers faced.