Delta adding new Mexico route from Atlanta airport

article

Delta Air Line is expanding its reach in Mexico.

A new route between Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Manzanillo will take off starting on Nov. 2 via Aeromexico. Another route will begin on Dec. 21 from LAX.

The coastal getaway is known for its beautiful beaches and vibrant culture.

"Month after month, our customers are showing us one thing: They want to get out and see the world," said Joe Esposito, Delta’s senior V.P. of network planning. "Mexico is one of our most popular destinations for U.S. customers. That’s why we’re adding four new destinations in Mexico this year, giving our customers even more ways to experience Latin America’s rich cultural heritage."

Delta is also adding flights to Tulum from Detroit and Mazatlan from Los Angeles.

To book flights or learn more, visit delta.com.