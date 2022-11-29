Police: Man shot on Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating the shooting of a man in the southwest section of the city Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the scene at around 5:39 p.m. They said they discovered a male victim who took a gunshot wound to both the hand and the head.

While he was alert, conscious and breathing, the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Through an investigation, officers were able to determine that the victim was sitting inside his car when a known suspect began shooting from the side of a building on Delowe Drive.

The Aggravated Assault Unit is expected to continue the investigation.