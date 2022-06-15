Expand / Collapse search
Officers flood Adams Park after man found suffering from gunshot wound

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated 7:28PM
Atlanta police investigate a shooting at Adams Park in southwest Atlanta on June 15, 2022.

Atlanta police investigate a shooting at Adams Park in southwest Atlanta on June 15, 2022.

ATLANTA - A man was found suffering from a single gunshot wound in an isolated area of a southwest Atlanta park on Wednesday afternoon. The incident prompted a large police response.

Just after 12:15 p.m., officers flooded Adams Park off Delowe Drive. Atlanta police said an off-duty officer working security at the pool was alerted to the sound of a gunshot in the area. That officer came across a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a car.

"There was no danger to anyone occupying parts of the park, including the recreation center and the pool," said Atlanta Police Captain Felisha Claxton.

The officer was at the park as part of the city’s summer safety initiate.

"We have activities going on with our citizens, not just only our citizens, but our little citizens that we take a lot of care for," said Capt. Claxton.

The man was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Police said they recovered a weapon at the scene and are not sure if there was a shooter or if this was a self-inflicted shooting.

The Atlanta Police Department said there was a large police response to the incident for a straightforward reason.

"So, we had children at the pool, the park is kind of busy this time of day, midday, so we wanted to make sure there were nothing to be concerned about as far as the safety of our citizens," the captain said.

The name of the man has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Editor's note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).