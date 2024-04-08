78-year-old Atlanta woman missing after leaving Grady Hospital, police say

article

Atlanta police are asking the public for help finding a missing 78-year-old woman who disappeared after leaving Grady Memorial Hospital.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for Della Mae Stark.

Police say it's been hours since Stark, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2023, was last seen at Grady Memorial Hospital on Jessie Hill Jr. Drive.

The missing woman is described as 5 feet tall with a weight of around 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Officials say Stark was last known to be wearing a black top and black pants with a flower print. She was also wearing a black scarf on her head and black shoes.

If you have any information about where Stark could be, call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department at (404) 658-6666.