Delicious Dahlonega event spotlights city’s sweetest attractions

It doesn’t take much to motivate the Good Day Atlanta feature team to drive up to Dahlonega. In the case of today’s delicious live segments, it only took one word: chocolate!

This morning, we spent a few hours in Georgia’s Gold City celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Dahlonega Chocolate Crawl, an annual event spotlighting the city’s best sweets! Created back in 2021, the event is now organized by the Downtown Development Authority and Main Street Program and essentially shines a spotlight on the many shops and restaurants which feature chocolate items for sale.

So, here’s how it works: starting Monday through Sunday, March 9, you can pick up a Chocolate Crawl "passport" at the Dahlonega-Lumpkin County Chamber & Visitors Bureau (13 South Park Street), which will lead you to the dozen participating businesses. Most of those businesses will have chocolate samples for visitors to taste-test, and all have chocolate items available for purchase. You want fudge? You got it. Hot chocolate? No problem. Cookies, pies, and more? It’s all on the menu!

Click here for more information on this year’s big event and to see a list of participating businesses. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning in Dahlonega, taking a little tour of the square and enjoying chocolate for breakfast!