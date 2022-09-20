Delaware readies for possible plane full of migrants being sent from Texas

A small Delaware airport was flooded on Tuesday with state leaders and local non-profit organizations in preparation for a possible plane full of migrants being sent from Texas.

Delaware Costal Airport in Georgetown was reportedly the latest destination for migrants being shipped by southern Republican governors to northern Blue states.

This comes just days after Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent two buses with about 100 migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington D.C.

Some who were at the airport on Tuesday believe that the sending migrants northbound is part of a political stunt being carried out by Republican leaders ahead of the midterm elections.

MORE ON IMMIGRATION

"They’re using our people for political stunts, It’s just sad and tragic," Rossana Arteaga-Lopenza from non-profit Casa de Venezuela Delaware told FOX 29.

Earlier this year, Abbott announced new directives as part of the state's border security efforts, including an order that directs the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses of migrants to Washington D.C.

Philadelphia officials began preparing to receive buses of migrants if Abbott targeted the city, but Delaware, where President Joe Biden grew up and attended college, looks to be the next destination.

The normally quiet runway at Delaware Costal Airport was abuzz on Tuesday amid reports of a possible plane full of migrants from Texas.

According to FlightAware, the plane that was reportedly supposed to ship the migrants to Delaware currently had a destination of Teterboro, New Jersey. According to reports, that plane landed in New Jersey on Tuesday night with no migrants aboard.

Emily David Hershman, a spokesperson from Delaware Governor John Carney's office, said: "We're aware of the reports and continue to prepare for the possibility of migrants arriving in Delaware unannounced. Our teams at DEMA and DHSS are working with community organizations and other partners to make sure that migrants who arrive here have the support that they need. We are coordinating with Federal officials and are prepared to welcome these families in an orderly manner as they pursue their asylum claims."