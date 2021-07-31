DeKalb SWAT arrests suspect accused of multiple carjackings, police say

The DeKalb County Police Department said officers made an arrest in connection to multiple carjackings in Decatur.

Police said they arrested 24-year-old Rielly Fuller with the assistance of DeKalb County Police SWAT. He faces two counts of hijacking a motor vehicle and one count of battery for the carjacking incidents that occurred on Mimosa Place and Kirk Crossing Drive.

Police said last week they were looking for three men accused of two separate carjackings within 24 hours. Police did not mention other suspects.

According to Decatur Police, the victim reported that she was in a white Jeep Cherokee on July 22 when three men in a black car pulled up behind her, got out, pointed a gun at her and demanded keys.

The victim wasn’t hurt but video shows two men taking off In the getaway car and moments later the jeep speeding behind.

The stolen Jeep was later found by DeKalb Police.

On July 23, police said three men hit a man and forced a man to the ground before getting away in his vehicle.

