Officials: Ex-DeKalb school officer fired after using 'excessive force' with student

A former DeKalb County School District police officer has been fired and will be charged in an incident with a student, officials say.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

The DeKalb County School District tells FOX 5 that an officer was put on administrative leave after allegations they used excessive force during an incident involving a student.

After an internal affairs investigation, officials say they confirmed the use of force and dismissed the officer.

The police department is in the process of filing criminal charges against the former officer.

"The safety and well-being of our students remain a top priority," the DeKalb County School District said in a statement.

Officials have not identified the ex-officer or given more details about the incident.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS