DeKalb police identify man wanted for beating dog in video

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in DeKalb County have identified a man wanted for animal cruelty after video shows him striking a dog before throwing the animal against a wall.

Detectives believe it happened on March 12 at the Highlands of East Atlanta apartment community on Flat Shoals Road. 

Ring doorbell video captured the violent act. In the video a man can be seen chasing a dog and then punching it. Seconds later, the man can be seen picking up the dog by the collar and throwing the animal at the wall before chasing the animal up a set of stairs.

Investigators want to find the man seen in a disturbing Ring doorbell video that shows him beating a dog at a DeKalb County apartment. (Supplied)

On Friday, DeKalb County police identified the man in the video as Mekhi Jackson. They went on to say the dog in that video has been found dead.

Jackson is wanted on charges of animal cruelty.

Anyone with any information or who recognize the individual is asked to please contact the Cruelty Report Hotline at 404-294-2939 or Detective Watson at 404-286-7990 or tdwatson@dekalbcountyga.gov.