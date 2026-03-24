DeKalb police break up drug operation with new real time crime center

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The Brief DeKalb County Police utilized the department's new Real Time Crime Center to coordinate a massive raid on a drug operation in Stone Mountain. Investigators recovered 26 firearms and a wide variety of narcotics, including fentanyl, crystal meth, and marijuana. Three individuals were arrested at the scene following the execution of a search warrant on March 18.



DeKalb County Police used the department's new Real Time Crime Center to help break up a large drug operation recently, according to officials.

What we know:

The RTCC provided critical support to a massive team of investigators, including DeKalb’s SWAT, Narcotics/Vice, Gang Unit, and the East and Tucker Precincts, along with the ATF. The team served a warrant in the 6200 block of Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain on March 18.

Officers said the warrant service led them to find a significant cache of weapons and drugs. Among the items seized were 26 guns and a dangerous amount of fentanyl.

The haul also included over 23 ounces of a cocaine/fentanyl mix, 318 ecstasy/fentanyl pills, and 1.6 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine. Officers also recovered crack and powdered cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, oxycodone and alprazolam pills, THC gummies, and almost 14 pounds of marijuana.

Three suspects were arrested and face multiple charges.

What we don't know:

The names and charges of the people arrested have not been released.