DeKalb pastors launch absentee vote by mail campaign

A group of pastors announced the launch Wednesday of a new campaign aimed at getting DeKalb County voters to cast their ballots absentee by mail for the November 3 election.

"Voting by mail is not just a good option, it's a great option," explained Lee May, former DeKalb County CEO and Pastor of Transforming Faith Church.

The effort is called "DeKalb Votes Together" and is being spearheaded by the DeKalb Pastors Christian Alliance.

The organization has set up a website with information about how to check your voter registration status, how to request an absentee ballot, how to return that ballot and how to make sure it was accepted. The group's goal is to get 25,000 DeKalb voters to sign on online pledge to vote by mail.

"The numbers of new COVID cases are still too high in our county and in our state, in our country. And we want as pastors to not only be concerned about the spiritual heath of our members, but also the physical health," said May.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

So far, the group said 25 churches have partnered with them on the effort, but they hope to have a total of 50 churches get involved.

DeKalb Votes Together plans to advocate for by-mail voting until October 21 when they will switch to promoting early in-person voting. Once that ends Octoer 30, they will push voter turnout on Election Day.

"We want to make sure that those who have made a decision to vote early now don't just think that their obligation is over," said Pastor Tyrone Barnette of Peach Baptist Church. "On November 3 we want them to be freed up to now go and find cousins, congregants, others who have not voted [and] be free to take them to the polls."

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.