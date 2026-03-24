The Brief DeKalb County police say 43-year-old Calvin Morton shot his partner before killing himself. Police found 46-year-old Jakeitha Price suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at her home. Price remains in the hospital recovering nearly three weeks after the domestic violence incident.



A DeKalb County mother is fighting for her life after police say her partner shot her multiple times inside their home before taking his own life.

DeKalb police investigate domestic shooting

What we know:

DeKalb County police responded to the Saratoga Lake Condominiums where they found 46-year-old Jakeitha Price suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers discovered 43-year-old Calvin Morton dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside a nearby apartment.

All six of Price’s children were inside the home when the shooting occurred, and medics rushed the mother to a local hospital where she has remained for nearly three weeks.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released a specific motive for the shooting or a timeline of the events leading up to the gunfire.

It is also unclear if there had been any previous domestic violence calls to the residence involving the couple.

Children witness DeKalb condo violence

What they're saying:

The victim's family is reeling from the trauma of the night.

"When I tried to go upstairs just a little bit, he came downstairs walking towards the door, saying, 'Your mama is dead.' All of us froze," said Marenae Bailey, Price's daughter.

Another daughter, Kenyatta Bailey, described the experience as a "nightmare."

Relatives noted they had seen warning signs of Morton's behavior previously.

"As I watched him, I was trying to convince myself he really loves her, but it was the 'I love you to death' type of love," shared family member Lavetta Bailey.

What's next:

Jakeitha Price continues her recovery in the hospital.

While she has been hospitalized for weeks, her family says doctors are calling her survival and ongoing recovery a "miracle."

The family is now focusing on supporting her six children as she heals.