DeKalb Medical Examiner launches historic HBCU pathology fellowship

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The Brief The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office partnered with Morehouse School of Medicine to launch a historic forensic pathology fellowship. Dr. Oluwaseun Ogunbona joined the program on July 1 as its inaugural fellow. The initiative marks the nation's first forensic pathology fellowship sponsored by a Historically Black College and University.



The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office and Morehouse School of Medicine have launched the nation's first HBCU-sponsored forensic pathology fellowship, welcoming its first fellow on July 1.

DeKalb medical fellowship

What we know:

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office and Morehouse School of Medicine welcomed Dr. Oluwaseun Ogunbona on July 1 as the first fellow in their new program.

The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education accredited the one-year fellowship on April 24, 2025, making it the first forensic pathology fellowship in the country sponsored by a Historically Black College and University.

Pathology training expansion

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet detailed how many applicants applied for the inaugural position or when applications will open for the next fellowship cycle.

Addressing physician shortages

The backstory:

Dr. Gerald T. Gowitt, DeKalb County’s chief medical examiner and director of fellowship training, said Forensic Medicine Associates, Inc., and DeKalb County have worked together for nearly 27 years.

The new fellowship aims to address the nationwide shortage of board-certified forensic pathologists and increase diversity in the field.

During his training, Dr. Ogunbona will learn medicolegal death investigations, forensic autopsy practice, courtroom testimony and forensic science under the guidance of board-certified forensic pathologists.

Public service impact

What they're saying:

"By partnering with Morehouse School of Medicine, we are helping cultivate the next generation of forensic pathologists while strengthening a workforce that better reflects the diverse communities we serve," said Beoncia Loveless, director of operations for the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office. Dr. Ogunbona called the opportunity groundbreaking and added, "I hope my journey encourages other aspiring physicians, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds, to consider forensic pathology as a meaningful career dedicated to science, justice and public service."