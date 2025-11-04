DeKalb, Fulton animal shelters near capacity, urge adoptions to prevent euthanasia

The Brief DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services continue to deal with high intakes at their shelters, creating an urgent need for adoptions and fosters to prevent euthanasia. In the last week, DeKalb County took in 140 dogs, while Fulton County took in 156. Staff members say the increase is due to pregnant dogs being brought in, as well as owner-surrenders and stray dogs picked up in the field.



Both DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services are once again pleading for adoptions and fosters to help prevent dogs from being euthanized.

Officials say it’s a recurring problem this year as intake numbers continue to surge at both shelters.

What they're saying:

"We're getting tons of puppies. Pregnant moms coming in. It's overbreeding, you know. Supply and demand. It's as simple as that," Volunteer Andrea Seidl said.

"We're seeing a lot of owners surrender a lot of stray dogs coming in from the field. I think it's becoming more and more costly to house a pet," social media coordinator Sam Moore added.

High intakes have been an issue the shelters have dealt with all year, with intake numbers on track to get close to or exceed the 2024 intake levels, which were already the highest since 2015.

"It's heartbreaking. And it's grueling. And you know I'm speaking as a volunteer. This staff is living with it every single day, and they didn't come here to work for any other reason other than they care about animals. That's why people choose to be here for a position, and now they're at this position," Seidl explained.

What you can do:

Both Fulton and DeKalb Animal Services have dozens of dogs that need to be adopted or fostered this week or they're at risk of being put down. Both locations are open until 7pm.