DeKalb County woman struck and killed by speeding car on way to work

The Brief Alexis Wallace was struck and killed while pulling out of her subdivision near Lithonia High School by a speeding driver on October 14. Her mother, Lula Wallace is searching for answers and wanting change. It is unclear if charges have been filed in the case.



This Thanksgiving, the family of Alexis Wallace is fighting for answers after they say their daughter was killed by a speeding driver.

What we know:

It happened on October 14, on Phillips Road near Lithonia High School. The 30-year-old was pulling out of her subdivision headed to work when her car was hit by another vehicle. Her mother, Lula Wallace, says she believes that car was going three times the speed limit.

"According to what I've been told, they measured the skid marks. The car was going an excess of 85 mph in a 25 mph zone. She was hit and T-boned," Wallace said.

Dig deeper:

It's been a difficult holiday for the Wallace family as they come to terms with the fact that Alexis, who also went by Nicole, won't be at the Thanksgiving table.

"Her flight was supposed to land last night at Reagan National Airport. And last night at 10 p.m., I just lost it. I couldn't believe my husband wasn't picking her up from the airport," she said.

What they're saying:

"Something has to be done. Her death can't be in vain," Wallace said. "Someone has to take this seriously."

What we don't know:

It's unclear if charges have been filed in connection to the crash.