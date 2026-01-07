No lead pipes found in DeKalb County; officials call for public’s help

The Brief DeKalb County’s publicly owned drinking water system contains no known lead pipes following a federally mandated inventory. Property owners are being asked to voluntarily identify and report pipe materials used on private property. Some private lateral pipes remain "unknown," meaning there is a possibility they are made of lead.



DeKalb County officials announced Wednesday that a federally mandated inventory of publicly owned drinking water pipes has found no known lead in the system’s current database.

What we know:

The assessment, conducted by the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management, was completed by the October 2024 deadline to comply with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and State of Georgia guidelines. While the public inventory is clear, the county is now seeking help from property owners to identify materials used in private lateral pipes.

The backstory:

In a letter sent to some residents, the county warned that the material type for drinking water pipes on certain private properties remains unknown. Because of this, officials said there is a possibility that some of those pipes are made of lead.

The county’s notification emphasized the risks of lead exposure, stating that "lead in drinking water irreparably harms the health of children and adults and disproportionately impacts lower-income communities and communities of color."

To complete the comprehensive inventory, the county is asking residents to voluntarily check the pipes entering their homes and report the material through an online survey. The survey is available on the Department of Watershed Management’s website, where a "Check your line" feature also allows residents to view the status of the current inventory.

What you can do:

Officials said the database is being updated continuously as the material of unknown lateral pipes is verified. Residents seeking more information on the EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule Revisions can visit the county’s watershed management page at dekalbcountyga.gov.