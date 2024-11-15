DeKalb County asking residents to look out for possible lead in pipes

article

A federally-mandated report has found that there are no known lead pipes in DeKalb County's publicly-owned drinking water system.

The report was completed in October as part of a national effort by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to identify and replace all lead pipes in the country in the next 10 years.

DeKalb County property owners have been mailed a letter warning them about the possible use of lead in their private drinking pipes.

Those property owners are being asked to complete a voluntary survey online to inform the county of the type of drinking water pipes they have.

You can find a link to the survey here.