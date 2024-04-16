DeKalb County opens applications for summer job training program

article

Hundreds of DeKalb County teens and young adults can get a jump start on securing jobs for the summer.

Applications are now open for the county's eighth-annual DeKalb Virtual Career Academy.

It's a summer job training program that pays $10 per hour from June 3 to July 5.

Since launching in 2017, more than 4,000 youths have received training through the program. This year, it will provide 700 internships for DeKalb residents between 14 and 24. Participants will be selected via a lottery system.

"The summer youth training program addresses economic hurdles, including surging inflation and escalating food costs, by empowering young individuals to earn income while acquiring pivotal job skills that will open doors to bright futures," DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a statement.

The deadline to apply for the program is 11:59 p.m. on April 23.

You can learn more about the program and submit your application on DeKalb County's website.