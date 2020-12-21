DeKalb County teachers concerned about return to classroom plan

DeKalb County school teacher Anwar White said he and many of his colleagues are frustrated and fearful about returning to school in January, especially since DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Cheryl Watson Harris has said for months the bar for returning to school was set high with safety in mind—no in-person instruction until there were no more than 100 new coronavirus cases reported per 100,000 DeKalb County residents for 14 consecutive days.

"Parents want their students to go to school safe and come home safe and I don't believe we can say we will be in a truly safe environment," said White, who teaches high school biology and forensic science.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Last week, the school district announced the metrics had changed based upon guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as input from parents and health experts. Teachers and staff will return from Jan. 4 through Jan. 8. On January 19, students in Pre-K through second grades, sixth grade, and ninth grade can return or continue virtual learning from home. Students in the remaining grade levels can return on January 25 on a hybrid model.

In a statement issued to FOX 5, the superintendent said administrators are committed to working with teachers to provide alternative work assignment options including adjusted schedules and adjusted work locations. But White, who's been a teacher since 2006, believes returning in person after winter break in a pandemic is just too risky.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

"We still don't know enough about COVID-19. I just don't think it's smart and from a mental health standpoint, I just don't think you're going to get the best from teachers who are wondering if they are going to get sick and take something back home to the people they love," White said Monday.

Members of the Organization of DeKalb Educators, a local teacher’s union, have asked members to wear masks and black clothing to protest in front of the school board headquarters. They plan to assemble at 10 a.m.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.