Man found shot to death inside car near Shoal Creek Park, police say

article

Police are investigating near a park in DeKalb County where someone found a man fatally shot inside a car.

Police confirmed investigators were at Shoal Creek Park near Capistrana Place and White Oak Drive. Officers went there at around 8:15 a.m. Friday.

Police said the man was shot several times, but provided few details.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.