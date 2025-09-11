DeKalb County shares fundraiser for family of fallen firefighter

article

The Brief Master Firefighter Preston Fant, a 21-year veteran, is the first DeKalb firefighter to die while actively fighting a fire. DeKalb County officials shared a GoFundMe link to support Fant's family, beyond state and county benefits. Flags across DeKalb County are flying at half-staff in honor of Fant's legacy and sacrifice.



DeKalb County is asking the public to support the family of Master Firefighter Preston Fant, who died in the line of duty on Monday while battling a commercial warehouse fire in Stone Mountain.

The backstory:

Fant, 53, was a 21-year veteran of DeKalb County Fire Rescue. He served at Fire Station 24 and was part of an elite unit specializing in swift water rescues, high-rise operations and trench rescues. He is the first DeKalb firefighter to die while actively fighting a fire.

County officials shared a GoFundMe link this week, noting that many residents wanted to help beyond the benefits and support already provided by the state and county. Fant leaves behind his wife, five children, extended family and his colleagues in the fire department.

What they're saying:

The announcement came on September 11, as county leaders, firefighters and police officers gathered for a memorial ceremony at Fire Rescue and Police Headquarters. Officials said the remembrance was not only for those lost in the 2001 terror attacks, but also for Fant, whose courage reminded the community of the risks first responders take every day.

CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson praised Fant’s legacy, saying, "Firefighter Fant embodied the very best of DeKalb County. His courage, his sacrifice, and his devotion to protecting others will never be forgotten. We extend our love and support to his family, and we will stand with them now and always."

Fire Chief Darnell Fullum called Fant "an extraordinary public servant, admired by his colleagues and beloved in the community. He was highly respected, elite in everything he did, and his loss leaves a tremendous void in our department."

What's next:

Flags across DeKalb County are flying at half-staff in his honor. Funeral and memorial details will be released once finalized.