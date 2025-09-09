DeKalb firefighter killed by fire on Monday identified

The Brief A longtime firefighter died after being injured fighting a commercial warehouse fire Sept. 8 in DeKalb County. He had served the department for 21 years. The warehouse is believed to be tied to film production.



DeKalb County is mourning the death of Master Firefighter Preston Fant, a 21-year veteran who died Monday after being injured while battling a commercial warehouse fire on South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road.

What we know:

Fire Chief Darnell Fullum said about 130 personnel, including 12 units and 32 firefighters, responded to the blaze. Crews arrived to find smoke pouring from the warehouse on Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, which neighbors say is used as a movie studio specializing in horror films.

Fullum said Fant was "overcome by fire conditions" during the operation, forcing firefighters to switch to a rescue mode. Life-saving efforts began immediately on scene, but Van did not survive.

What they're saying:

"This was an extraordinary firefighter who served 21 years at DeKalb Fire Rescue," Fullum said. "We lost an elite firefighter and brother — highly respected, elite in everything that he did. He ran toward danger, and his bravery, service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."

Fant, who was skilled in swift water, high-rise and trench rescues, leaves behind his wife and five children. Fire officials described him as a father figure to many in the department.

"With heavy hearts, we now mourn the loss of one of our own," DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran Johnson said, adding that the county will stand with his family.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire at this time has not been determined.

Funeral plans for Fant will be announced at a later day once they are finalized, according to DeKalb County.

They also said they would distribute a photo of the firefighter to the media later today.