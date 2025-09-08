Expand / Collapse search

Veteran DeKalb County firefighter killed after battling warehouse blaze

Published  September 8, 2025 9:29pm EDT
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A longtime DeKalb County firefighter has died after being injured while battling a commercial fire Monday afternoon.

What we know:

County officials said the veteran firefighter served with the department for 21 years. 

He was hurt while working to put out a blaze along South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, just south of Chapman Road. 

The location matches a warehouse that appears to operate as a movie studio specializing in horror films.

What they're saying:

In a statement, DeKalb County Fire Rescue asked for the community’s prayers for the firefighter’s family and fellow first responders.

Firefighters battle a warehouse fire along South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road on Sept. 8, 2025. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the firefighter’s name or details about the fire. 

The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department provided the details for this article.

