Veteran DeKalb County firefighter killed after battling warehouse blaze
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A longtime DeKalb County firefighter has died after being injured while battling a commercial fire Monday afternoon.
What we know:
County officials said the veteran firefighter served with the department for 21 years.
He was hurt while working to put out a blaze along South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, just south of Chapman Road.
The location matches a warehouse that appears to operate as a movie studio specializing in horror films.
What they're saying:
In a statement, DeKalb County Fire Rescue asked for the community’s prayers for the firefighter’s family and fellow first responders.
Firefighters battle a warehouse fire along South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road on Sept. 8, 2025. (FOX 5)
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the firefighter’s name or details about the fire.
The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department provided the details for this article.