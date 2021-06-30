DeKalb Schools lifts mask mandate for students and staff

article

The DeKalb County School District has relaxed its restrictions on wearing masks on campus.

According to the district's updated policy, students and staff are no longer required to wear masks inside or outside school buildings.

However, the school system says wearing masks is still "strongly encouraged."

Students will also still be required to wear masks when riding on a school bus. Schools will still use strategies like social distancing and enhanced cleaning to reduce the possibility of the virus spreading.

The district says it decided to make these changes to the policy based on loosening restrictions and decreases in COVID-19 cases in the county.

As of the latest numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health, 236 people tested positive for the virus in the last two weeks in DeKalb County.

Cobb, Fulton, and Gwinnett County school districts have also made similar changes to their mask policies.

