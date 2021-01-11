DeKalb County Schools delays reopening in-person classes

DeKalb County Schools, which as late as last week said it was moving forward with face-to-face learning, has put in a pin in those plans as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the county.

The decision was announced during a school board meeting on Monday where Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris presented data the percentage of RT-PCR tests was at 14.9% for the last 14 days as of Friday. That is well above the 10% target the school district decided on as part of their reopening plan.

The superintendent said they will continue to work with faculty and staff in mitigation strategies and to do run-throughs at the school level to make modifications to reduce the risk of an infection being spread.

Teachers were allowed to return to the classroom for the first time last week. The target date for students to begin to return was originally January 19 with students in Pre-K through second grades, sixth grade, and ninth grade. Students in the remaining grade levels would then return six days later.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.