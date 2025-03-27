DeKalb County Schools brace for potential federal funding shifts amid DOE uncertainty

The Brief DeKalb County School District is preparing for potential changes in federal education funding, particularly concerning programs like Title I and services for students with disabilities. District officials are considering cost-cutting measures, such as school consolidations and closures, to address financial uncertainties. Significant achievements were highlighted, including a reduction in student suspensions from 16,000 to 9,800 over the past school year.



The DeKalb County School District celebrated a year of progress Thursday night at its annual State of the District event, even as district leaders acknowledged growing concerns about the future of federal education funding.

Speaking from the Fernbank Science Center, Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton told FOX 5 that the district is preparing for the potential impact of the Trump administration’s proposed dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education.

Federal funding concerns in DeKalb County

What they're saying:

While federal funding for the upcoming school year appears secure, Horton said the district is bracing for the possibility of significant changes in years to come. "We do feel confident that for next school year our budget should be solid but beyond that we're not sure," Horton said.

At the heart of the concern is how federal programs—such as Title I, which supports schools with high numbers of low-income students, and services for students with disabilities—might be redistributed to other federal agencies. While the administration has pledged not to cut such funding, critics warn that shifting these programs could disrupt the flow of funds to local school districts.

"Of course we are [concerned], I think it would be foolish to say we are not, but we will be prepared for whatever comes," said Deirdre Pierce, Chair of the DeKalb County School Board.

Local perspective:

In response, district officials are exploring potential cost-cutting measures, including school consolidations and closures.

"The right-size fitting is not just because we don't have enough students, it's really about financial opportunity to make sure that we're not overpaying for facilities that we don't have to," Horton explained. "Potentially, it could mean [closing schools], it could mean consolidating, it could mean a lot of things—but reimagining how we do DeKalb County Schools."

Despite the uncertainty, Thursday's event highlighted significant achievements from the past school year, including an increase in identifying Gifted and Talented students, an increase in school attendance overall and a dramatic drop in student suspensions.

"We're down to 9,800 suspensions compared to 16,000 last year," Horton said.

District leaders say they are also pursuing alternative funding options, including local fundraising and seeking grants outside of federal channels.

"For now, all of us are in the same situation and we don't really know what's coming for us," Pierce said. "But just trust us to know that we will do the best we possibly can to support everyone."

