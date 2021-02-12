DeKalb County school employees concerned about potential COVID-19 exposure

Nurse Bonnie asked us not to reveal her identity, but the veteran DeKalb County school nurse said she was told to quarantine after school officials learned she was exposed to a colleague who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

"I've been at home since March and my very first day that we go back in, I'm exposed. It's frustrating and I'm angry and I don't think what's happening is right. I don't think anybody should be put in the position to choose between their job and their life and that's where we are now," said Nurse Bonnie.

Nurse Bonnie told FOX 5's Portia Bruner she has no coranavirus releated symptoms, feels fine and plans to get tested for closer to her return-to-work date. But she said some employees feel like they have to go to work even if they feel sick. She believes that's how she was exposed to the virus," she said.

"They say they want you to stay home from work. That is what everybody is saying, but if you have a supervisor saying you can't be off work and you have to come in to work. If you want your job, you're coming to work," said Nurse Bonnie.

Just before employees returned to Dekalb schools, district officials showed FOX 5 the safety measures in place for disinfection, social distancing and other CDC protocol.

Leading COVID-19 expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said schools are not likely to be breeding grounds for the potentially respiratory virus--as long as the protocols are strictly followed. But Nurse Bonnie said it's the school filtration systems and the community spread that worry her most.

"I agree with Dr. Fauci, but I don't think we're meeting all of the protocols. I think they're going to be more positive cases. I think people are going to die and I think we're going to have children who are going to have positive cases and I think we're going to lose children," said the nurse, who's worked for DeKalb Schools for more than 20 years. "I'm going back to work because I have to, but I feel like we're being bullied.

