2 suspected burglars uninjured after officer opens fire during arrest attempt

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police presence at Rampart Place and Redan Road.

Two men are uninjured, but in custody, after being shot at by DeKalb County police during an arrest. The two have been accused in a string of recent burglaries and car break-in attempts.

It happened Wednesday evening.

The DeKalb County Police Department sent patrols in the area of Redan Road and Rampart Place due to the alleged crimes. That's when some of the officers said they recognized one of the stolen cars in the area and realized the two men inside of it matched the description of the suspects they were looking for.

When officers tried to stop the car, the pair hopped out and escaped on foot.

One of the suspects pulled a weapon and pointed it at police, according to the officer who then produced his own and pulled the trigger. He said he fired his weapon in self-defense, but did not hit the suspect.

The duo eventually surrendered, and both were arrested.

Police confirmed the car the two were initially seen driving was stolen, and one of the firearms they had their possession had also been stolen.

Both suspects are being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

No one was injured.

