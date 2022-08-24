3 wanted for questioning in shooting where man crashed SUV trying to flee

article

Police would like to talk to three individuals seen at a gas station where a man crashed his SUV after being shot several times.

The three people were at the Chevron gas station located near the corner of Panola and Redan roads around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The first person appears to be wearing a light fleece jacket zipped part of the way down, revealing a white tank top with dark trim and a logo that is not visible, as well as blue jeans.

The second person appears to be wearing a light blue or purple hoodie with an indistinguishable logo in a circle on the front and gray shorts with sneakers.

The third person appears to be wearing a VLONE hoodie with distinctive pants and sneakers.

Police say they would only like to question the three individuals. Right now, there is no suspect in the case.

Investigators say officers arrived in the area on Tuesday afternoon to find a man in his 50s shot several times who had crashed his SUV into a pole. Witnesses told police he was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot before the shots were fired. He then tried to flee, but ended up crashing a few hundred feet away into the traffic light pole on the southwest corner of the intersection.

DeKalb County police investigate a shooting near the intersection of Panola and Redan roads on August 23, 2022. (FOX 5)

The man, whose identity has not been released, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The DeKalb County Police Homicide Assault Unit is investigating.