DeKalb County police looking for hit-and-run driver that put motorcyclist in hospital

DeKalb County police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital late last month. The crash happened on North Hairston Road on Sept. 23.

The motorcycle rider, Ricardo Vidal, survived the crash but did sustain some injuries. He told FOX 5 Atlanta’s Joi Dukes he wants the driver who caused those injuries arrested and charged.

"I’m still shocked that I’m alive, because I could’ve been dead," Vidal said in an interview Saturday.

He said he’s seen stories about hit-and-run crashes around Metro Atlanta, but he never thought he’d find himself in an emergency room recovering from one.

"Tomorrow’s not promised, life is short … you could just be leaving your home to just go get some gas and something may happen, and you may not make it," he told FOX 5 Atlanta.

That’s exactly what he said happened as he was making his way back home from a trip to the store that Friday night.

"I was close to home … I was just going down the street," Vidal recalled.

According to DeKalb County police, around 10 p.m., a tan colored sedan swerved into Vidal’s motorcycle on North Hairston Road sending him into the air before he hit the ground.

"I was already traveling, then the car came in my lane, hit me and kept going … I flew off the motorcycle and had injuries to my leg. My right leg," he explained.

A witness who saw the accident told police the driver of the sedan slowed down at first, but then sped off.

"It just says to me that there are some horrible people out there … I mean, how can you sleep at night without knowing whether I’m alive or dead?" Vidal added.

An ambulance rushed him to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Vidal told FOX 5 Atlanta he’s grateful the accident wasn’t the end of his story.

"To really say to myself like man, I’m lucky. I was hit on the motorcycle, so I could’ve lost my life," he said.

While he now requires a cane to get around, Vidal said he’s hoping the driver responsible will come around to doing the right thing and turn themselves in.

Vidal said the witness was able to give a description of the car but no license plate number. If you see a car matching that description with damage, contact DeKalb County Police.