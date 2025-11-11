DeKalb County police investigating deadly shooting on Rolling Trail

The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Rolling Trail near Triple Crown Lane.

What we know:

Officials said officers responded to reports of the shooting around 8 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, officers found a man with serious injuries.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment but later died, police said in a Tuesday update.

Officials said investigators are working to determine what happened but are unsure at this time.

What we don't know:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text DeKalb County police.