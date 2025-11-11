DeKalb County police investigating deadly shooting on Rolling Trail
The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Rolling Trail near Triple Crown Lane.
What we know:
Officials said officers responded to reports of the shooting around 8 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, officers found a man with serious injuries.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment but later died, police said in a Tuesday update.
Officials said investigators are working to determine what happened but are unsure at this time.
What we don't know:
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text DeKalb County police.
The Source: Information in this article came from the DeKalb County Police Department via two different emails.