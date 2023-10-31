Expand / Collapse search
DeKalb County Police chief hopes annual trunk-or-treat event will grow

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:40PM
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Children go Halloween trunk-or-treating at an event hosted by the DeKalb County Police Department in Decatur on Oct. 31, 2023. (FOX 5)

DECATUR, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department was a part of the action.

Police hosted a trunk-or-treat event at the Kroger parking lot in Decatur.

Not only did the event have candy, there was a small animal farm for kids to pet animals.

The police chief says the event was to make sure people had a safe place to go on Halloween.

DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos says it was the department's third year hosting the event, and she hopes it continues to grow each year.