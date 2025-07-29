Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Morgan County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Greene County
6
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:30 PM EDT until TUE 4:30 PM EDT, Irwin County
Heat Advisory
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 8:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Putnam County, Greene County, Morgan County, Jasper County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Paulding County, Barrow County, Chattooga County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Pike County, Gordon County, Walker County, Dade County, Cherokee County, Oconee County, Upson County, Lamar County, Coweta County, North Fulton County, Troup County, Catoosa County, Murray County, Gwinnett County, Jackson County, Cobb County, Newton County, Butts County, Haralson County, Madison County, Oglethorpe County, DeKalb County, Henry County, Heard County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Whitfield County, Bartow County, Polk County, Fayette County, Meriwether County, Floyd County, South Fulton County, Douglas County
Heat Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Banks County, Hall County, Forsyth County

DeKalb County police chase ends with guns, drugs found in car, officials say

By
Published  July 29, 2025 1:31pm EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(DeKalb County Police Department)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An attempt to pull over an erratic driver ended with officers finding multiple guns and bags of drugs in his car, DeKalb County police say.

Officials say the situation began on Monday afternoon when police noticed a Honda weaving on Candler Road.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the officer tried to pull the driver over, but he sped away, leading to a chase that continued onto Glenwood Road and then onto Columbia Drive.

The pursuit ended when officials say the driver tried to turn onto Elgin Drive and hit a parked car.

Both the driver and a passenger tried to run from the scene. Officers quickly stopped the passenger and used DeKalb County Aerial Support and K-9 officers to quickly find the driver.

Dig deeper:

When investigators searched the vehicle, they reportedly found an assault rifle, two handguns, cash, over a pound of marijuana and multiple grams of Oxycodone. 

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Saderrick Noid, was taken to a local hospital for an injury. When he is released, he will be taken to jail. The passenger, 24-year-old Donovan Hudson, is facing multiple charges as well.

What they're saying:

"Illegal drugs and guns have no place on the streets of DeKalb County. The community deserves to feel safe wherever they live, and DeKalb County Police will continue to work diligently to remove dangers like this from their neighborhoods," the police department said.

The Source: Information for this article came from a release by the DeKalb County Police Department.

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews