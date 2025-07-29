DeKalb County police chase ends with guns, drugs found in car, officials say

article

An attempt to pull over an erratic driver ended with officers finding multiple guns and bags of drugs in his car, DeKalb County police say.

Officials say the situation began on Monday afternoon when police noticed a Honda weaving on Candler Road.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the officer tried to pull the driver over, but he sped away, leading to a chase that continued onto Glenwood Road and then onto Columbia Drive.

The pursuit ended when officials say the driver tried to turn onto Elgin Drive and hit a parked car.

Both the driver and a passenger tried to run from the scene. Officers quickly stopped the passenger and used DeKalb County Aerial Support and K-9 officers to quickly find the driver.

When investigators searched the vehicle, they reportedly found an assault rifle, two handguns, cash, over a pound of marijuana and multiple grams of Oxycodone.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Saderrick Noid, was taken to a local hospital for an injury. When he is released, he will be taken to jail. The passenger, 24-year-old Donovan Hudson, is facing multiple charges as well.

"Illegal drugs and guns have no place on the streets of DeKalb County. The community deserves to feel safe wherever they live, and DeKalb County Police will continue to work diligently to remove dangers like this from their neighborhoods," the police department said.