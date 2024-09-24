Superintendent: DeKalb County's payroll issues getting better after check problems

article

DeKalb County Schools say payroll issues that left hundreds of teachers and staff without their paychecks are getting better.

In August, FOX 5 got calls and emails from several teachers and staff that this had happened. When FOX 5’s Eric Mock got to the district’s administration building, he saw dozens of teachers and staff waiting to get paper checks, before he was asked to leave the property by DeKalb County School Police.

"I've heard people in there saying that they can't even get food for their children until they get the check… me personally? My last two meals, I had to scrape up the quarters that I use to wash my clothes to buy a rotisserie chicken from Walmart just to call it a meal," Lithonia High School Social Studies teacher Devin Gainer told Mock.

The DeKalb County School District acknowledged the issue in a statement, saying, "Approximately 300 new staff were inadvertently not included in the first run of this morning's payroll."

At a meeting on Monday, DeKalb County Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton said things are getting better with each pay period.

He said that additional checks have been given out to sort out the financial issues.

Horner expects all issues to be fixed over the next two to three months.