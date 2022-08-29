2 couples get into dispute, exchange gunfire, DeKalb County police say

article

It was a shooting dispute that started at a house and ended up at a gas station a mile away, DeKalb County police say.

Investigators are trying to determine the timeline of events at two locations where multiple shots were fired by various people and left up to four people injured.

Police say it started at a home on Ambrose Court as some sort of dispute between two couples. Police say shots were exchanged.

At some point, the dispute shifted to the Shell station located about a mile away on the corner of Panthersville and Bouldercrest roads.

Three people were taken to the hospital, police say.

Police investigate after shots were exchanged at two locations near Panthersville and Bouldercrest roads on August 29, 2022. (FOX 5)

Their names and extent of their injuries have not been released.

It is not clear if investigators have identified all those involved in the shootout.