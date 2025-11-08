DeKalb County opening warming centers ahead of freezing temperatures

The Brief DeKalb County will open multiple warming centers Sunday through Tuesday as freezing temperatures move into North Georgia. Centers open at 6:30 p.m. each evening, and the county will provide transportation for those in need. A freeze watch is in effect Monday morning, with temperatures expected to dip into the 20s and 30s before warming later in the week.



As North Georgia prepares for freezing temperatures to start the work week, DeKalb County will open warming centers for anyone in need.

DeKalb County warming centers

What we know:

The county says the centers will be open Sunday, Monday and Tuesday evenings beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Rd. SE, Atlanta

St. Vincent de Paul, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Rd., Chamblee

Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Dr., Decatur

Exchange Park Intergenerational Center, 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur

Golden Door Warming Center (Women & Children), 2944 Ember Dr., Decatur

The county will also provide transportation to the warming centers. For a list of pickup locations, visit the DeKalb County website.

Cold temperatures across North Georgia

Dig deeper:

A freeze watch is already in effect for Monday morning, with temperatures expected to drop into the 20s and 30s across much of north and central Georgia. Wind chills could make it feel even colder, especially in the mountains, where snow flurries or light snow showers may develop early Monday.

Highs Monday will only reach the low 40s, and lows will fall into the 20s by Tuesday morning. By Veterans Day, temperatures are expected to rebound slightly into the 50s before climbing back into the upper 60s late next week.