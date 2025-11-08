DeKalb County opening warming centers ahead of freezing temperatures
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - As North Georgia prepares for freezing temperatures to start the work week, DeKalb County will open warming centers for anyone in need.
DeKalb County warming centers
What we know:
The county says the centers will be open Sunday, Monday and Tuesday evenings beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Rd. SE, Atlanta
- St. Vincent de Paul, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Rd., Chamblee
- Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Dr., Decatur
- Exchange Park Intergenerational Center, 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur
- Golden Door Warming Center (Women & Children), 2944 Ember Dr., Decatur
The county will also provide transportation to the warming centers. For a list of pickup locations, visit the DeKalb County website.
Cold temperatures across North Georgia
Dig deeper:
A freeze watch is already in effect for Monday morning, with temperatures expected to drop into the 20s and 30s across much of north and central Georgia. Wind chills could make it feel even colder, especially in the mountains, where snow flurries or light snow showers may develop early Monday.
Highs Monday will only reach the low 40s, and lows will fall into the 20s by Tuesday morning. By Veterans Day, temperatures are expected to rebound slightly into the 50s before climbing back into the upper 60s late next week.
The Source: Information in this article came from DeKalb County officials and past FOX 5 reporting.