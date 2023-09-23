Missing 12-year-old last seen leaving Decatur home

article

The DeKalb County Police Department needs help finding 12-year-old Naila, who was last seen leaving her home near the 4700 block of Creekside Place in Decatur.

Naila is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 132 pounds. Police say she has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, basketball shorts, and black slides.

Anyone with information on Naila's whereabouts or who may have seen her is encouraged to call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.