Armed man arrested for suspect 'contraband drop' at DeKalb County Jail

Investigators believe a 45-year-old man was trying to take advantage of a broken window at the DeKalb County Jail to drop off items such illegal drugs, tobacco, cell phones, and other contraband to inmates.

Michael Anthony Dixon was charged with crossing a guard line with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says Dixon was stopped just outside the facility while still across the guard line area. Deputies searched Dixon and found he was carrying a box cutter. A search of nearby brush revealed a hidden white bag.

Deputies say the bag contained marijuana, Cocaine, loose tobacco, packs of cigarettes and lighters, cell phones and chargers/cords, jewelry, ear pods, hex keys, glue gel, sweets, and cooked chicken wings.

"Our ‘Eyes in the Sky’ operation continues to be effective this year, as we foil attempts by inmates and their co-conspirators on the outside to get illegal and potentially dangerous items inside the jail," says Chief Deputy Randy Akies. "The safety of the intended recipients and others in our custody and on our staff is threatened by this practice, and Sheriff Maddox has made it clear that it will not be tolerated. Offenders will be prosecuted within the full extent of the law."

Dixon was booked into DeKalb County Jail. Online records indicate he was arrested in June 2006 on drug charges and had numerous parole or probation violations since.