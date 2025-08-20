DeKalb County man describes drive-by shooting, waiting hours for police

The Brief The victim, who did not want to show his face out of fear, said the shooting happened last Tuesday morning near North Druid Hills Road and Highway 78. He said it all started after a driver cut him off. Photos show the extensive damage: shattered windows, a broken windshield, and bullet holes that pierced the car.



A DeKalb County man says he thought he was going to die after another driver opened fire on his car in what police are investigating as a road rage shooting.

What they're saying:

"I was bracing for death. I was bracing for one of those bullets to take me out," the man told FOX 5.

The victim, who did not want to show his face out of fear, said the shooting happened last Tuesday morning near North Druid Hills Road and Highway 78.

He said it all started after a driver cut him off.

"When he cut me off I laid on the horn and honked my horn and I sped past him and the next thing you know he comes speeding past me and shoots my car six times," the man recalled.

The incident happened around 6:50 a.m. The victim described the terrifying moments as bullets hit his vehicle.

"I shut my eyes as tight as I could and I kept screaming no no no no," he said.

"As soon as I heard my back windows shatter and I heard the gunshots. I just ducked my head immediately, and I didn't come back up until I stopped hearing shots."

Photos show the extensive damage: shattered windows, a broken windshield, and bullet holes that pierced the car. The victim believes the shooter used a high-powered gun. He described the suspect’s vehicle as a brand-new gray Dodge 1500 truck with black rims.

Adding to his frustration, he said it took hours for police to respond.

"I sat there for two hours waiting on a cop to show up," he said.

He also said he later learned that traffic cameras in the area don’t record, but only provide live feeds.

What's next:

The victim is now hoping someone will come forward with information.

"I hope you find peace man. Some simple stuff like that is not worth taking a life," he said in a message to the shooter.

What you can do:

If you have any information on this shooting, call Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta.