Man hit by car, killed in intersection near Northlake Mall, police say

A deadly crash shut down a typically busy intersection near Northlake Mall.

DeKalb County police blocked off LaVista Road at Henderson Mill Road Saturday night. Officials said an adult male was hit by a car while walking down the street at around 8:30 p.m.

The driver reportedly stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

DeKalb County police are investigating

A FOX 5 Atlanta crew is at the scene working to learn more information about this incident.

Police are not releasing more information at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

