2 DeKalb County jail inmates die within 24 hours of each other

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate after two DeKalb County jail inmates were found dead within 24 hours of each other.

Both inmates were found unresponsive in their cells and were pronounced dead by DeKalb EMS, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies released the names of the inmates on Tuesday afternoon:

Anthony Lamar Walker, 34, of Lithonia, was found Monday night in his cell. Walker had been in custody since Dec. 18 on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jackson Orukpete, 57, of Clarkston, was found Tuesday. He had been in custody since July 25 on charges of battery/family violence.

The cause and manner of their deaths have not been released by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The deaths have sparked an internal investigation by the sheriff’s office and Sheriff Melody Maddox also asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation.

