Hearings delayed for DeKalb County Jail escapees captured in South Florida

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 5, 2026 3:35pm EST
DeKalb County
Stevenson Charles (Broward County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Federal hearings for the three escapees are rescheduled for Jan. 16 in Fort Lauderdale.
    • Inmate Stevenson Charles allegedly orchestrated the escape and rideshare kidnapping while serving a life sentence.
    • The fugitives were captured in Broward County, Florida, following a multi-state manhunt that began Dec. 23, 2025.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Three men who escaped from the DeKalb County Jail will remain in Florida for nearly two more weeks after a federal judge on Monday rescheduled their upcoming court appearances.

What we know:

The three men, 24-year-old Stevenson Charles, 31-year-old Yusuf Minor, and 25-year-old Naod Yohannes, are now scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick M. Hunt at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 16 in a federal courtroom in Fort Lauderdale. The move comes after the court granted a motion for a continuance.

The trio faces federal kidnapping charges following an escape during a routine security check in Georgia. Authorities say Charles, who was already serving a life sentence for multiple violent crimes, arranged for a getaway vehicle to take the group to the home of Minor’s girlfriend. From there, she allegedly arranged a rideshare service to transport the men to Florida.

The inmates were captured in Broward County shortly after midnight Dec. 23, 2025. 

What's next:

The men are expected to be returned to Georgia to face escape and kidnapping charges.

The Source: The details in this article come from federal court records and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting. This story is being reported out of Atlanta.

