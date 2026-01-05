Hearings delayed for DeKalb County Jail escapees captured in South Florida
Stevenson Charles (Broward County Sheriff's Office)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Three men who escaped from the DeKalb County Jail will remain in Florida for nearly two more weeks after a federal judge on Monday rescheduled their upcoming court appearances.
What we know:
The three men, 24-year-old Stevenson Charles, 31-year-old Yusuf Minor, and 25-year-old Naod Yohannes, are now scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick M. Hunt at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 16 in a federal courtroom in Fort Lauderdale. The move comes after the court granted a motion for a continuance.
The trio faces federal kidnapping charges following an escape during a routine security check in Georgia. Authorities say Charles, who was already serving a life sentence for multiple violent crimes, arranged for a getaway vehicle to take the group to the home of Minor’s girlfriend. From there, she allegedly arranged a rideshare service to transport the men to Florida.
The inmates were captured in Broward County shortly after midnight Dec. 23, 2025.
What's next:
The men are expected to be returned to Georgia to face escape and kidnapping charges.
The Source: The details in this article come from federal court records and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting. This story is being reported out of Atlanta.