Hearings delayed for DeKalb County Jail escapees captured in South Florida

The Brief Federal hearings for the three escapees are rescheduled for Jan. 16 in Fort Lauderdale. Inmate Stevenson Charles allegedly orchestrated the escape and rideshare kidnapping while serving a life sentence. The fugitives were captured in Broward County, Florida, following a multi-state manhunt that began Dec. 23, 2025.



Three men who escaped from the DeKalb County Jail will remain in Florida for nearly two more weeks after a federal judge on Monday rescheduled their upcoming court appearances.

What we know:

The three men, 24-year-old Stevenson Charles, 31-year-old Yusuf Minor, and 25-year-old Naod Yohannes, are now scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick M. Hunt at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 16 in a federal courtroom in Fort Lauderdale. The move comes after the court granted a motion for a continuance.

The trio faces federal kidnapping charges following an escape during a routine security check in Georgia. Authorities say Charles, who was already serving a life sentence for multiple violent crimes, arranged for a getaway vehicle to take the group to the home of Minor’s girlfriend. From there, she allegedly arranged a rideshare service to transport the men to Florida.

The inmates were captured in Broward County shortly after midnight Dec. 23, 2025.

What's next:

The men are expected to be returned to Georgia to face escape and kidnapping charges.