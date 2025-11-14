DeKalb County interim superintendent receives one-year contract

article

The Brief The DeKalb County Board of Education approved a one-year contract for interim superintendent Dr. Norman C. Sauce III. Sauce previously served as the district’s chief of student services. He says he’s honored to continue leading efforts to improve academic success and support staff.



What we know:

The one-year appointment begins Sunday, Nov. 16.

What they're saying:

"Our Board was pleased to extend Dr. Sauce a one-year contract," said Board Chair Deirdre Pierce. "The move ensures stable leadership and continuity in the district’s progress. Over the past month, Dr. Sauce has demonstrated strong leadership, a clear vision for student success, and a commitment to transparency and collaboration. Formalizing his role through a contract provides the consistency needed to maintain momentum on key initiatives, support our schools and staff, and keep the district moving forward together in service of students, families, and staff."

Sauce previously served as the district’s chief of student services before being appointed interim superintendent after Dr. Devon Horton stepped down following reports he faced federal scrutiny from his previous tenure leading an Illinois school district.

Sauce said he looks forward to continuing to serve the district.

"I am deeply humbled and honored by the Board of Education’s confidence in appointing me as interim superintendent of DCSD," Sauce said. "I am grateful for the opportunity to serve our students, families, and staff in this new role. I look forward to continuing the vital work of advancing academic excellence and student success. With the Board’s support and the dedication of our talented educators and staff, we will move forward together, building on the strong momentum already underway across the district."

Dig deeper:

Sauce began his career teaching in California before moving to Georgia, where he served as a principal in Fulton County. He later became principal at Chamblee High School and then worked in district administration for the Griffin-Spalding County School System. He returned to DeKalb County Schools in 2022 and has held several leadership positions since.