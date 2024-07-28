Man shot in the leg near Tucker LongHorn restaurant
TUCKER, Ga. - A man was found shot in the leg along Hugh Howell Road in Tucker early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the 4300 block, near LongHorn Steakhouse, at 12:19 a.m. after hearing reports of a person being shot.
The 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital to be treated for the non-life-threatening injury.
Police believe the victim was involved in a physical struggle with the person who shot him.
The victim has not yet been identified, and there has been no word on the suspect.
This investigation remains ongoing.