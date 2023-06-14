DeKalb County hosting family-friendly movie series

article

DeKalb Country Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs Department will host a "Movies in the Park" series in July. It will provide more family-friendly activities within the community.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and food for their friends and family in preparation for each show.

Selected movies will be rated PG-13 and begin every Wednesday in July at 8:30. Residents may look forward to the series being in various locations across the county.

Movie Schedule

• July 5 at Bouldercrest Park

• July 12 at Lithonia Pool

• July 19 at Wade Walker Park Tennis Court

• July 26 at Medlock Pool